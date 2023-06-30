Ife Olowu catches the eyes of the World by blending Technology and Arts

Nigerian Visual Artist, Ife Olowu has caught the eyes of the world by bringing his art to life through the technology of Augmented Reality (AR).

The artist stated that his goal was to turn an exhibition into an experience of art that defies boundaries.

His works are part of a collection of 8 pieces titled “Colored Reality” and are worth about $10,000. Visitors at his art studio in Lagos use their Android or IOS device to scan a bar code which allows them to interact with the artworks.

Some of his artwork features notable places in Lagos, Nigeria. Some of the features include birds flying over a market, and a Northern man’s flute playing.

His work was featured recently on CNN and Reuters News. The Nigerian visual artist is indeed paving the way for other young Nigerians to mix their art with technology.

Watch News Reports:

