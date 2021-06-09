“If your woman has one kind of shape that mesmerizes your character, give her money” – Nigerian lady advises men

160 views | Francis Azuka | June 9, 2021
A Nigerian lady identified as Elvira Jordan has reeled out several reasons a man should give his ‘woman’ money.
In a post on Facebook titled “GIVE YOUR WOMAN MONEY,” Elvira argued that the following are reasons a man should spend on his babe.
She wrote:
If your woman is fine and you like it, please dash her money.
If your woman can cook well and it makes you happy, abeg give her money.
If your woman has one kind of shape that mesmerizes your character, biko dash her some money there.
If your woman gave you beautiful kids that make you smile. Abeg add some money to the dash.
If your woman holds your home together and keeps it so tidy that you can be comfortable in your own home, she deserve a dash-ment of money.
If your woman adds small value to your life and makes you happy, she deserves to be happy too.
A happy woman makes a happy man and a happy home; and what makes a happy woman happy, is the happiness of money.
Women oyeeeeee!!
Remember me