The presidency has urged Nigerians who think that migrating legally is good for them to take the shot, by all means.

Presidential aide, Femi Adesina, said this during a chat with Channel Television, on Sunday, November 27.

According to him, “The average Nigerian had always wanted to leave. And it is not just in Nigeria. It is in most countries of the world, particularly in the third world.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

They always believe that it is greener on the other side. You see, the truth is that if you have an opportunity to better yourself in any part of the world, there is nothing wrong with it. If you think migrating legally is good for you, all well and good. By all means, go!

But you cannot now say that because people are leaving, then it is a sign that something is fundamentally wrong. There are Nigerians who would never leave the country no matter how things are”.