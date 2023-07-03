Path The News Chronicle » News » If you don’t pray for us, all of us will suffer the consequences – Gov tells Nigerians

If you don’t pray for us, all of us will suffer the consequences – Gov tells Nigerians

Merit Ugolo July 3, 2023 0

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu has enjoined Nigerians to keep praying for their Leaders and make sacrifices for the growth and development of the Country.

The Governor gave this admonition at an Eid Ul-Adha Celebration organised by the First Family with the theme; “Indeed I will make you a leader for the people”, held at the Lagos House, Ikeja.

Sanwo-Olu, who was represented by the Deputy Governor, Dr. Kadri Obafemi Hamzat, said that Nigerians should pray for their leaders for them to do things right for the benefit of the citizenry.

The Governor said, “We should always pray for our leaders because when the leaders get it wrong then all of us will suffer. I enjoin all to keep praying for our leaders so that when they do the right things citizens will also benefit”.

He noted that Muslims should always follow the tenets of Allah and make a sacrifice for the development of the country, saying “We must sacrifice for our country, state, family and ourselves so that we can all benefit from a better country”.

While emphasising the need for citizens to sacrifice for their country, the Governor cited that Prophet Ibrahim tried sacrificing his son because he believed in God and as Nigerians, we should also believe in God and our country.

He, therefore, prayed that Allah will continue to be with the President, Governors, Members of the National Assembly and States House Assemblies.

Earlier in her welcome address, the First Lady of Lagos State, Dr. Mrs. Claudiana Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu noted that the theme was instructive as it places emphasis on the fact that one cannot become a leader without being faithful, available and teachable which she referred to as the F.A.T Principle (Faithful, Available, Teachable)”.

She, therefore, charged Nigerian leaders to be Faithful, Available and Teachable, also to ensure that the same Principle is passed down to their children so that they are made to know and appreciate the need to equally be faithful to Allah’s command.

Speaking further, Dr. Sanwo-Olu urged all to live above board in their relationship with Allah and embrace peace, unity and honesty as they interface with the people.

Dr. Sanwo-Olu further charged that citizens should continue to remember their Leaders and Country in their prayers and to be faithful to their civil obligations.

In his lecture, titled: “That man can have nothing except what he strives for”, the Chief Imam, Daaru Naim Central Mosque, Alimosho, Sheik Imran Abdul Mojeed Eleha urged the political officeholders to embark on projects and programmes that will outlive them and be beneficial to the citizens.

He further advised them to be fair, just and ensure equity in their dealings with all citizens, he also stressed that all political appointments should be based on merit and capability which will aid the development of the Nation.

Sheik Mojeed Eleha also charged citizens to be law-abiding, peaceful and always pray for their leaders.

