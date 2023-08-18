If They Are Not Ripe, Then They Are Revolting 

The letter b bellows between

the words beans and ballot.

Can you think of anything else

that possibly ties the two terms?

My heart oozes happy, hale & hearty wishes

for divine , delightful & palatable beans.

For positive beans are not just beautiful,

they hold a distinctive, delicious & dietary value.

Now and then l discern time-saving beans

in cute cans, not in disorderly, dull, dirty bins.

I mean those that come fully cooked and set,

lovely & lip-smacking flavors , you reheat & eat.

I hear most beans cook in forty-five minutes;

dynamic, dried beans will cook in about 15 minutes.

Of course, all this depends on the variety,

& that’s ok until they run into a revulsion.

Yes, have you heard of raw, rough & rude beans

that take an eternity, a lifetime to cook or soften?

Hunger taking a toll on you, you try to soak

or bring them to boil, but they don’t roll or season .

In tears and want, you start counting the years:

forty-one, forty-two, forty-three…hell, give us a break!

Isn’t it a waste of time and tears to seek to stock up

hellish hunger in one’s pantry for forty-three years?

If you cannot cook them, how can you claim

that those inflexible seeds are edible and valuable?

Won’t you discard them into distant dustbins

as the ballot’s decay, delusions, deficits and deceits?