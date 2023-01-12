Winner of season 7 of the Big Brother Naija winner, Ijeoma Otabor, popularly known as Phyna, has posited that almost every Nigerian has had an abortion.

Speaking in an interview with newsmen, the second female winner of the BBN revealed reasons she had abortions at the age of 19 and 24.

Phyna said she had an abortion at 19 because she couldn’t tell her parents and she removed the second foetus because her partner was abusive and always beat her.

Responding to why she took the decision, she said “As for my reasons for taking abortion pills, if there are 100 women in Nigeria today, 98 have done abortions. So, no one should judge me.

“I was in a 12-year relationship then and I was so young. The first abortion was when I was 19; I couldn’t go home to tell my parents that I was pregnant at that age. And the two pregnancies were so early, like two to three weeks, that I could just use tablets.

“The second was when I was 24, and I had finished serving them. I was ready to keep it, but the relationship was getting toxic. He abused me and always beat me up. I said to myself that I couldn’t do this anymore, so I took it out and that was how I ended the relationship.”