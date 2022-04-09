If Only There Was One Way Too Die

Each time I hear the news of death and how many that lose their lives daily through unfortunate means ,nothing else comes to my mind than this “If only there was only one way to die”.

Life is sacred and it has no duplicate. Once it goes, nothing else could be done. It is so delicate, so fragile ,what ordinarily could not cause loss of life could do so within a twinkle.

Take the statistics of life lost through unnatural means , one would be shocked at the number.

Life by minutes and seconds is hounded and pursued to be hacked down by all means.

One wakes up in the morning, full of hope, smiles and joy, within a twinkle, he is gone not by natural means but by some human carelessness and wickedness.

Those who died in nigeria since last year through unnatural means obviously outnumber those who died naturally since 2020. The statistics may not be documented, but from observation,one couldn’t agree anymore.

What would this world turn to if there were only one way to die? How would the population of the world look like if the only means through which one dies is through natural means?

Which means , nothing like diabolic means of sending one to ones early grave? No death by accident? No killing through the barrel of gun? No death by air or sea mishaps? Only death through natural means and of course at an oppointed time . What a better way of living in this world!

When God created the world, everything was good, life was stressless and harmony in great supply. The word enemity, hatred, violence and killing were all non existent.

Peace reigned ! Love was not at a discount !! The sacredness of life was not compromised!! Such was the beauty of life and the world, until the great fall of Adam and Eve.

At that point, things changed, the beauty of the world took a turn around, from its peaceful and non-violent path to a path that have kept us on a very edge of disaster.

Man became vulnerable and killable, the once friendly stance of animals towards humans turned violent and aggressive.

Envy and unnecessary rivalry became the very first reason for the lose of life.

The unkillable man ,became vulnerable, his life became flexible . His death became more out of human brutality and wickedness.

Each man was created on purpose, his life was also on purpose, nothing about him is left to chance. Such was then, not amymore.

We live in the world of absolute uncertainty, where violence and human wickedness have become an instrument of life termination.

Destiny, as beautiful and bright as it may appear, dimmed forcefully through the brutality of the gun.

Bright and prosperous, glowing and radiant, cuts down in their prime through the smoking channel of human violence.

Nothing breaks the heart more than a life exterminated untimely and brutally. Nothing aches the heart more than the brightness of a starry life, shinning and glowing exceedingly but shuts into dimness by human violence.

The world is so shattered with the smoking guns of violence, brutality and banditry. None is sure of tommorow, tommorow is unsure of even itself. One wakes up in the morning hale and hearty, looking forward for a better future, only to be hacked down by the gun of banditry in cold blood. Is that destiny or the will of God?

Why didn’t God make us to be immune to the volatility of this wicked world? Invincible to the vile and wile of human mischief? Untouchable by the diabolic manipulations of the vainess of human heart?

If only human beings were programed to die only through natural means, banditry, kidnapping, charms etc wouldn’t be that profitable.

If only human beings are destined to die through natural means, the war between Russia and Ukraine would have been a good sight and the hundreds and thousands of lives lost would have been averted.

If only human beings are to die only through natural means, the ravage and decimation of Covid19 on humanity would have been nonexistent.

We are to die once and only through the natural means, other means of death ( Bullets, violence, banditry, kidnapping, charms ) Are out of God’s will for man.

“Because thou hast made the Lord, which is my refuge, even the most High, thy habitation;

There shall no evil befall thee, neither shall any plague come nigh thy dwelling.For he shall give his angels charge over thee, to keep thee in all thy ways.

They shall bear thee up in their hands, lest thou dash thy foot against a stone.

Thou shalt tread upon the lion and adder: the young lion and the dragon shalt thou trample under feet”.

Until we begin to internalise the above, make it part of our consciousness, believe in it, we will continue to be victims of the various unnatural and brutal ways of life extermination.

How would one feel, standing, unmoved, unhurt, not bored by the smoking bullets of violence?

How would one feel, tried by the diabolic powers without effects? Refreshing? Of course, when many destines have gone and their bright starry stars dimmed prematuredly either by violence or by banditry.

Those who know their God shall do exploits and they that wait upon the LORD shall renew their strength; they shall mount up with wings as eagles; they shall run, and not be weary; and they shall walk, and not faint.

I pray for us today, what kills others shall not kill us. We shall not be cast young.

By no means shall we fall or be hacked down either by the unnatural elements of violence or stopped prematurely by human wickedness of diabolic manipulations on our track to self fulfillment.

In old age and good health, at the appointed time , through a natural painless means we shall exit into eternity happily.

Happy Lenten season

#Jarlath

