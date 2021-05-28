If my husband can still walk properly in the morning after our wedding night, then I have failed as a woman – Nigerian Lady

2343 views | Francis Azuka | May 28, 2021
A Nigerian lady identified as Jessica Akujieze Ikeji has revealed that on her wedding night, she will so drill her husband in bed.
In a post on Facebook, she noted that if after the night, her husband could still walk properly, it means she has failed.
“If my husband can still walk perfectly well in the morning after our wedding night, Den I ayafe failed as a woman”.
She added that “#lord of husband giver am tired of being a side chicken….i want to go clubbing dis weekend, who is in #Lagos inbox me”.
Remember me