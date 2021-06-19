“If after putting me in the mood, you decide not to do, God will punish you” – Nigerian Lady

214 views | Francis Azuka | June 19, 2021
A Nigerian lady identified as Nancy Ebi has bared her mind on the evergreen issue of sex before marriage.
In a post on Facebook, she averred that no matter how rich her would-be husband is, they must have sex for her to be sure that he can perform in bed before going for the dotted lines of togetherness.
She further noted that she cannot afford to date guys that are committed to Christianity because, in her opinion, such guys will not want to have sex before marriage.
Nancy noted that such guys can make a lady to be turned on and thereafter start preaching for her on why sex before marriage is not good, adding that “if after putting me in the mood, you decide not to do, God will punish you”.
