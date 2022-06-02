Thursday, June 2, 2022
Advertisement
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
IED Device Explodes, Injures Two IPOB Members, Army Says

IED

IED Device Explodes, Injures Two IPOB Members, Army Says

Kenechukwu Ofomah

Kenechukwu Ofomah

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on Whatsapp

The Nigerian Army on Thursday claimed an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) planted by members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its armed wing, Eastern Security Network (ESN) has exploded, causing severe injuries to two members of the group.

One of the injured person

According to a statement by the Director, Army Public Relations, Brigadier Onyema Nwachukwu, the incident occured along Eke Ututu – Orsu road in Orsu Local Government Area of Imo state yesterday, 1st June 2022.

According to him, the dissidents, inadvertently stepped on the IED which they had earlier planted along several routes in Orlu, Orsu Local Government Area, while they were attempting to evade troops’ onslaught against terrorists in the area.

“The outlawed group have severally planted IEDs along troops’ patrol routes in failed effort to bring harm to the troops,” Nwachukwu said.

The Army spokesperson urged all peace-loving people of the South East to please inform troops of possible areas where the explosives have been buried for proper evacuation and disposal.

Our motto is: ‘We stand for the truth, irrespective of who tells it’. Driven by this philosophy, our aim has been to create a platform where every voice, every narrative – provided they are decently expressed –  is allowed expression. Our belief is that by promoting unfettered competition of ideas, the truth will eventually emerge. Obviously, doing this while resisting any temptation to be captured by any special interest or tendency makes survival as an online newspaper more challenging. This is why we will appreciate any support from our readers:

Bank details:

Account Name: The News Chronicle
Bank: UBA
Account No.: 1022603956 (Naira)

Domiciliary Account  – dollar-denominated:
Bank:  UBA
Account Number: 3002835294 ($)

Please email details of your bank transfer to: publisher@thenews-chronicle.com or send them by WhatsApp to: 07058078841

Professor Jideofor Adibe

Publisher

Subscribe

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Follow Us For More

Follow Us

Related Posts

Load More
ADVERTISEMENT

What's New?

Join us live Join us live Join us live
ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended