In order to guarantee a consistent and uninterrupted electricity supply for the residents of Ishokan Phase 1 Estate, Mercy Land Estate, and Mercy Land Phase 1 in Ayobo, Lagos State, Ikeja Electric Plc has signed a tripartite interconnected mini-grid agreement with Enaro Energy Limited and the Ayobo community.

The program is in keeping with the Nigerian Electricity Regulation Commission’s objective, which is to guarantee a stable and dependable supply of electricity in all communities throughout the nation by forming alliances between distribution corporations and independent power producers.

The agreement, which was inked in Lagos at Ikeja Electric’s corporate headquarters, would rely on the industry’s interconnected mini-grid project to give clients a constant supply of electricity.

Seqinah Adewunmi, the chief financial officer of Ikeja Electric, who spoke on behalf of the chief executive officer, Folake Soetan, during the signing of the agreement, said that the initiative is a milestone in the history of the power sector in Lagos State, Nigeria, as those communities will be the first to receive an uninterrupted supply of power in Lagos, thanks to a combination of grid and off-grid generation and distribution.

Her statement that it would “show the possibility that our customers might enjoy a 24 hour power supply is in keeping with Ikeja Electric’s primary aim to be the go-to supplier wherever power is utilized.”

She congratulated everyone who had contributed and said that the project would change how electricity is provided in Nigeria.

She added that the objective is to spread to other towns within the Ikeja Electric franchise region, thus this initiative would set the stage for bigger things to happen.

Oluwaseun Smith, the Managing Director of Enaro Energy, made a statement in which he expressed his gratitude for the project’s eventual success.

He continued, “The trip started around two and a half years ago, and I’m delighted all the work that went into making sure the deal was signed was worthwhile.”

He declared that Enaro Energy is dedicated to providing the resources required to ensure the project’s success.

The amount of devotion demonstrated by Ikeja Electric and Enaro Energy has impressed the communities, according to Baba Agba Lawrence, speaking on behalf of the communities. This is despite the communities’ initial skepticism during the early stages of discussion for this project.

He concluded by saying, “We sincerely thank Ikeja Electric and Enaro Energy for realizing our dreams,” expressing his appreciation for the partnership between the two companies.

He argued that the three-month timeline set forth for the project’s launch should be upheld because community people have been informed and are anxiously awaiting the project’s launch.

Ugochukwu Obi-Chukwu, the Chief Marketing and Strategy Officer of Ikeja Electric, indicated in his remarks that with the signing of the agreement, Ikeja Electric and Enaro Energy will start working seriously.

He said that in order to achieve the goal of a 24-hour power supply, the technical team at Ikeja Electric will collaborate with its counterparts at Enaro Energy to ensure that the power generators connect with Ike Electric’s network architecture without any issues.

The goal go-live date for the effort is December 2022, according to Ikeja Electric and Enaro Energy.

To enhance electricity distribution in its network, Schneider Electric and Ikeja Electric (IE) have cooperated.

The partnership would deal with issues that the nation’s electrical distribution businesses frequently encounter.

Schneider claims that the collaboration is the first step towards establishing a digital grid, beginning with smart transformers.

These linked solutions, which are a part of Schneider’s Ecostruxure technology, will allow for remote grid monitoring and control, enhancing network quality and reliability and lowering operational expenses for the distribution company. Customers of Ikeja Electric would have fewer faults and less downtime as a result, according to Schneider.

Ikeja Electric’s desire to use innovation and technology to enhance the consumer experience is exemplified by this relationship, according to Folake Soetan, chief executive officer of Ikeja Disco. As a result, the interest of our clients, who are the foundation of our firm, dominates.

We are excited to work with Schneider Electric on this project because it is crucial that we adopt a more strategic approach. Smart distribution transformers will not only help to significantly reduce downtime, but they will also increase efficiency because they will allow us to more effectively manage and maintain our network in the future. According to our motto, “Customer first, technology now,” the digitization is in keeping with that.