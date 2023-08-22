Idealistic, fantastic,

realistic or dramatic?

They occur before, during

and after the casting of votes.

Some people call them polls,

you may call them elections.

Preferably, perceive people peacefully going to the polls,

ideally, not wading into a ritualistic and egoistical sham,

but a prospect to exercise one’s constitutional right,

an endeavor to participate and elect a representative.

An ideal proposition and a process to propose and present

a voice, a say in governance issues, reform and growth.

Elections should be convincing and democratic events

that go beyond an ornate, costly, dramatic and divisive run

of propaganda, rallies, banners, posters, appearances,

speeches, buttons, headlines, television and radio coverage.

Ideal and meaningful elections should be factual,

fair and free validations of people’s hopes and goals.

If you believe that an election is an event and an endeavor

that can deliver one from decay to development, please go ahead…