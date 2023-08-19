I’d Rather Die Than Allow Mercy Win N120m Grand Prize – Ike 

Ike Onyema, a participant in the ‘All-Stars’ season of Big Brother Naija, has firmly declared that he won’t allow his former girlfriend, Mercy Eke, to secure the coveted N120 million grand prize this season. This declaration came to light on Friday as he engaged in a conversation with his fellow housemate, Doyin.

During their conversation, Ike revealed that despite Mercy’s victory in the previous ‘PepperDem’ edition and subsequent business success, she managed to secure numerous business opportunities that were initially meant for him. He emphasized that he’d rather face any outcome, even death, than witness Mercy Eke emerging as the victor of the ongoing season.

Doyin interjected by pointing out that determining the winner is beyond Ike’s control. To this, Ike responded resolutely, expressing his determination to utilize every possible means to undermine Mercy’s progress within the game.