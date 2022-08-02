The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has said that the Commission will partner with the Open Government Partnership (OGP) to develop the 3rd National Action Plan (NAP III).

Speaking during a courtesy call by OGP, the ICPC Chairman, Professor Bolaji Owasanoye (SAN), commended the team for recognising the work of the Commission and for their support to the country. He further assured the team that the Commission will support the development of the 3rd National Action Plan.

Prof. Owasanoye, who was represented by a Board Member, Hon. Justice Adamu Bello said, “I am delighted that OGP rated Nigeria high especially in areas of budget processes and anti-corruption. As an anti-corruption agency, we assure you that ICPC is doing everything possible within its mandate to see that corruption is brought down to the barest minimum”.

The OGP Co-Chair, Mr Aidan Eyakuze, commended ICPC for her doggedness and commitment in the fight against corruption. He said that the OGP team was very proud of the agency for checking corruption and ensuring various measures are put in place to ensure a transparent government.