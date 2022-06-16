ICPC to Collaborate with NDLEA in the fight against Corruption in Enugu

The Enugu office of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission, (ICPC) and the Nigerian Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Enugu State Command have agreed to collaborate in tackling the menace of corruption especially in information and intelligence sharing.

The collaboration was agreed upon when the newly deployed Resident Anti-Corruption Commissioner (RACC) of ICPC, Enugu State Office, Mr. Kennedy Ebhotemen, paid a courtesy visit to NDLEA Enugu State Command with a delegation of principal officers of the Commission in the state.

Speaking during the visit, the Commissioner commended the NDLEA State Commander, Mr. Bassey A. Idim, for the prompt response to the request from the Commission to pay the courtesy call, and explained that as agencies of government, working in synergy in the areas of information gathering and sharing of intelligence to restrain crimes would complement each other’s effort.

He further explained the tripartite mandate of ICPC, which comprised Enforcement, Prevention, Public Education and Enlightenment as enshrined in section 6(a-f) of the ICPC Act 2000 and solicited the assistance of the anti-drug agency to oblige the Commission the use of its detention facilities to keep ICPC suspects whenever the need arose, as well the use of their personnel for joint operational activities.

In his response, the NDLEA Commander, welcomed the team to his Command, and expressed the hope that both organisations would work together to rid the society of corrupt and other criminal elements.