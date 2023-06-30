ICPC To Appeal Ruling On Release Of Prof Ojerinde, Ex-JAMB boss

The Independent Corrupt Practices And Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has vowed to appeal a court ruling that ordered the release of ex-Registrar of the Joint Administration and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Prof. Dibu Ojerinde. A Federal High Court in Abuja had recently ordered the immediate release of the ex-JAMB boss.

Giving the order in a rights enforcement suit filed by Prof Ojerinde, the court also ordered the Commission to pay one million naira cost to the plaintiff for unlawful arrest. The court as well awarded the sum of N200,000 against the ICPC as cost of filing the case by the plaintiff.

Reacting to the ruling in a statement on Wednesday, the ICPC said it intends to file an appeal, saying that it had a valid warrant issued by the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court dated 6th December, 2022.

The statement read, “The Independent Corrupt Practices And Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC)expressed its dissatisfaction with the ruling of the Federal High Court, Abuja on the civil rights claim filed by the former Registrar of the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board, Prof. Dibu Ojerinde.

“The court had fined the Commission N1 million damages and cost of N200,000 respectively for the arrest and detention of Prof Dibu Ojerinde over alleged corrupt practices.

“The Commission intends to appeal the ruling of the court to further look into the 18-count charges of Prof Ojerinde allegedly misuse of the sum 0f N5.2 billion.

meanwhile, In 2021 the ICPC arrested Ojerinde and arraigned him on June 6 of the same year on an 18-count charge of allegedly misappropriating funds amounting to N5.2 billion.

He was later granted bail but was rea-arrested in the court premises in January prompting the ex-JAMB boss to sue the commission for alleged violation of his right to dignity and liberty.