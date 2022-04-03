ICPC Strengthens Ties With DSS In Rivers State To Tackle Corruption

In order to strengthen the synergy and cooperation between the two agencies of government, the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offence Commission (ICPC) Resident Anti-Corruption Commissioner for River State, Mrs. Ekere Usiere recently paid a courtesy call to the Director, Department of State Services (DSS) in Rivers State.

Mrs. Usiere solicited an increase in the partnership and collaboration with the DSS in the fight against corruption, expressing appreciation to the Service for its willingness to work with and assist the Commission with intelligence sharing and other resources to make work seamless.

She further explained the Commission’s mandates which include law enforcement (investigation and prosecution), corruption prevention, and public education and enlightenment.

In his remarks, the DSS Head of Security Mr. Shittu Mohammed assured the ICPC team of their cooperation and support. He also promised to share whatever intelligence that will be beneficial to the Commission.

Some IEC materials were later presented to the DSS on behalf of the Chairman of ICPC.