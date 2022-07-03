ICPC Reiterates Support for A Corruption-Free Health Care System 

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has reiterated its readiness to continue supporting the activities of the Anti-Corruption and Transparency Unit (ACTU) of the Federal Ministry of Health in a quest to promote a corruption-free ministry.

Mr. Demola Bakare, a Deputy Director in the ICPC, who made this pledge recently during a two-day Sensitisation Workshop and Retreat for the Directorate Cadre of the Federal Ministry of Health, emphasized that the participants and ACTU members of the Ministry should abhor corruption and check unethical practices in the Ministry.

Mr. Bakare further expressed the Commission’s gratitude to the management and ACTU members of the Ministry for their consistency in organising workshops and retreats every year, noting that it has greatly contributed to the building of the right ethical standards and a culture of transparency within the Ministry.

In his remarks, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Alhaji Mahmuda Mamman thanked the ICPC for its support in addressing the issue of corruption in the administrative procedures, especially at this time where the use of ethics is abused by public officials.

Also speaking at the event, the Executive Secretary of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC), Professor Sadiq Isah Radda, in his remarks, stressed that Nigeria had achieved a lot in the fight in against corruption, looking at what ICPC, EFCC, JAMB and Nigeria Customs Service have accomplished compared to what they were before this administration.

In his lecture titled, “Effective Communication: A Veritable Tool for Monitoring and Reporting Corruption” an Assistant Commissioner of the ICPC, Mr. Hassan Salihu stated that effective communication is beneficial to making recoveries, assessing corruption risks, mitigating the risks and preventing of corruption in the Ministry of Health.