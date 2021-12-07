The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has commenced an investigation into the utilisation of the N950 million COVID-19 Intervention Fund by the University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital and all other health institutions that benefited from the COVID-19 Intervention Fund of the Federal Government.

A statement by the body said this follows an alleged violation of the provisions of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000 by the beneficiaries of the Fund.

“An immediate investigation by the Commission into the utilisation of the N950 million intervention fund by the teaching hospital in Port Harcourt has therefore been initiated.

“The Commission has obtained documents from the Federal Ministry of Health, Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning, and the University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital that would assist in its investigation of the utilisation of the COVID-19 Intervention Fund by the health institutions”.

The Federal Government had approved and released the sum of N950 million each to 52 Federal Teaching Hospitals and Medical Centres under its Economic Sustainability Plan for the building and furnishing of Molecular Laboratories, Isolation Centres, 10 bedded Intensive Care Units (ICU), and procurement of Personnel Protective Equipment.