Wednesday, June 22, 2022
Advertisement
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
ICPC Charges Lecturer to Court for Misappropriating N10.4m

ICPC, NIS move to tackle issuance of fake passport

Merit Ugolo

Merit Ugolo

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on Whatsapp

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) and the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) have moved to tackle the menace of fake Nigerian passports being issued by unscrupulous persons.

The move followed a courtesy visit to the Adamawa State Command of NIS by the ICPC Resident Anti-Corruption Commission (RACC) in the state, Mr. George Lawal.

Mr. Lawal, during the visit dwelt on the need for synergy in tackling the issue of fake passports, while urging NIS officers to avoid corrupt acts such as certification forgery, job racketeering and aiding irregular migration.

The Comptroller of NIS Adamawa State Command, Mr. Mohammed A. M. Falali, in his remark said that the Service was interested in fighting corruption as shown by their having an active SERVICOM and the Anti-Corruption and Transparency Unit (ACTU) in the Command.

Falali requested that the Commission should carry out more visits to the Command to sensitise officers on corruption and its effects on the service.

Our motto is: ‘We stand for the truth, irrespective of who tells it’. Driven by this philosophy, our aim has been to create a platform where every voice, every narrative – provided they are decently expressed –  is allowed expression. Our belief is that by promoting unfettered competition of ideas, the truth will eventually emerge. Obviously, doing this while resisting any temptation to be captured by any special interest or tendency makes survival as an online newspaper more challenging. This is why we will appreciate any support from our readers:

Bank details:

Account Name: The News Chronicle
Bank: UBA
Account No.: 1022603956 (Naira)

Domiciliary Account  – dollar-denominated:
Bank:  UBA
Account Number: 3002835294 ($)

Please email details of your bank transfer to: publisher@thenews-chronicle.com or send them by WhatsApp to: 07058078841

Professor Jideofor Adibe

Publisher

Subscribe

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Follow Us For More

Follow Us

Related Posts

Load More
ADVERTISEMENT

What's New?

Join us live Join us live Join us live
ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 The News Chronicle