The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), Borno State Office, has sought the collaboration of the Nigerian Customs Service (NCS), in the area of intelligence sharing in order to tackle the issues of Illicit Financial Flows (IFFs) which have adverse effects on the country’s dwindling resources.

The synergy was sought when the Resident Anti-Corruption Commissioner (RACC), Borno State Office, Mr. Ishaku Sakaba, in the company of other officers of the Commission paid a courtesy visit to NCS, Borno and Yobe States Command in Maiduguri, the capital of Borno State.

Speaking during the visit, the RACC stated that Nigeria’s dwindling revenue from oil was a cause for concern as the nation was finding it difficult to meet its obligations, and since NCS remained one of the strongest sources of revenue, therefore the need to strengthen ties and curb corruption in that sector became imperative.

He described the work of NCS as being strategic to national development, hence, corruption and other unwholesome practices must not be allowed to fester.