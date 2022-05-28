ICPC, FRSC hold Capacity Building for Operatives on Joint Operations

In a continued bid to deepen their collaboration and ensure a corruption-free Corps, the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), and the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) recently held a capacity training for their operatives.

Speaking at the event themed “Improving the Capacity and Competence of ICPC and FRSC Operatives in carrying out Effective and Result-Oriented Joint Operations” at the ICPC Headquarters, the Corps Marshal, Dr. Boboye Oyeyemi, mni dwelt on the need for continuous synergy between the two agencies while revealing that as a result of the joint operations tagged “Operation Tranquility”, 127 of its officers were arrested for their involvement in corrupt practices.

He further stated that those indicted for corruption by ICPC through Operation Tranquility have been disengaged.

The Corps Marshal said that the Corps had sustained its fight against corruption and corrupt practices right from inception, with appropriate punishment being meted out to officers found wanting over time.

Oyeyemi commended ICPC for its initiative, the Anti-Corruption and Transparency Units (ACTUs) in Ministries Departments and Agencies (MDAs) which had made workers in government offices to be aware of the consequences of corruption.

He assured participants that the training would offer a great opportunity for the improvement of existing strategies as well as create new approaches to meet domestic and international expectations on joint operations.

The Corps Marshal expressed the hope that the outcome of the training would contribute to the building of sustainable foundations for the reduction in corruption, safe road usage, peace and tranquility in Nigeria.

On his part, the ICPC Chairman Prof. Bolaji Owasanoye, SAN, who declared the training open, charged law enforcement agencies to ensure that bad eggs were removed from the system to stop them from corrupting others and damaging the reputation of the leadership.

Owasanoye expressed concern over the continued poor rating of the country as a result of the level of retail corruption happening on daily basis which affect the lives of ordinary people.

He went further to say that the Commission was willing to partner with agencies to enable them succeed in the fight against corruption in Nigeria.

Earlier in her welcome address, the Head of Special Duties Division of ICPC, Mrs. Vera Esidene, said the training was born out of the collaborative effort and synergy between the two agencies following successful operations carried out in the past.

She expressed the belief that operatives would be better placed to perform effectively in future joint operations after the training.

The training, which was conducted both physically and virtually, featured topics bordering on surveillance, investigation, casing of operational environment, court trial, effective and professional method of conducting body search and seizures delivered by facilitators drawn from ICPC, FRSC and Department for State Services (DSS).