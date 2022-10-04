The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), in collaboration with the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF) and the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) will today, hold the 4th National Summit on Diminishing Corruption in the Public Sector at the State House Conference Centre, Abuja.

The Summit, which is an annual conference organized as an avenue to review government’s efforts in the fight against corruption in the public sector, and to recognize and reward public servants who have exhibited exceptional acts of integrity, will be declared open by President Muhammadu Buhari, who will also recognize the 2022 Public Service Integrity Awardee.

A goodwill message will be presented by the Hon. Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu at the opening ceremony of the event. Also, a keynote address will be delivered on the theme of the Summit by Prof. Attahiru Jega, former Vice Chancellor, Bayero University, Kano and former Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The Summit, whose objectives are to highlight corruption issues bedeviling the Education Sector and highlight efforts to tackle the menace by ICPC, as well as elicit solutions from the participants, will feature a panel discussions on topics such as “Corruption and Special Initiatives to Improve Education e.g the Safe Schools Initiative”, “Corruption at Primary and Secondary Schools – Corrective Measures”, Corruption and Regulatory Initiatives at the Polytechnics and Colleges of Education” and “Corruption at University Level and Education Regulatory Challenges”.

Panelists slated to discuss the topics above include Mr. Ike Onyechere, MFR; Mrs. Rasheedat A. Okoduwa, mni; Hon. Dr. Tunde Lakoju; and Prof. Ishaq Oloyede. The panel discussion will be moderated by Mr. Kingsley Osadolor, Esq. of NTA.

Participants at the Summit will be drawn from the Education Ministries, Departments and Agencies from the 36 states and the FCT, federal and states anti-corruption agencies, civil society partners in the Education sector and institutions of learning.

The one-day Summit, which will also be streamed live via Zoom and Facebook @ICPCNigeria, is expected to come up with an outcome/policy document with suggestions and recommendations for addressing issues in the Education sector, which will be forwarded to the Presidency and relevant stakeholders for implementation.