The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has admonished traditional rulers, religious leaders and civil society organisations in the country to help effect behavioural change amongst their subjects as part of their contribution to the fight against corruption.

The Chairman of ICPC, Professor Bolaji Owasanoye SAN, gave this charge in his keynote address at a one-day sensitization dialogue with traditional rulers, religious leaders and civil society organisations in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

Professor Owasanoye, who described traditional and religious leaders and community based civil society groups as character moulders, noted that without combining behavioural change advocacy, much may not be achieved in the fight against corruption hence the need for the input of these stakeholders in the society.

“As religious leaders, you our Pastors and Imams, are not only spiritual guides but also moral compasses by which we measure the positive growth or otherwise of the society. As players in the civil society, you are leaders on your own right with the task of standing as the voice of the voiceless to call attention of relevant authorities to the plight and conditions of the ordinary people of our rural communities”.

The ICPC boss who maintained that the country was blessed with a lot of good people with a few bad eggs, urged the traditional and religious rulers to use their influence to support ICPC and other stakeholders in ensuring the promotion of the National Ethics and Integrity Policy, launched by President Muhammadu Buhari in September 2020.

He also charged them to be mindful of checking the constituency projects sited in their communities saying they had the right to ask questions or call the attention of ICPC when they are not satisfied with the states of the projects.