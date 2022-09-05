To call regrettable the arrest and subsequent detention of Ice Prince by the Nigerian police, a news which trended for quite a while in the media until maybe sidelined by the recently concluded Headies in Atlanta, US, will be stating the obvious.

The Nigerian hip hop star is being detained on charges of abducting and assaulting a police officer who had apprehended him for driving at about 3am without plate number on his car.

Is this a case of a mild situation being overblown for the sake of the celebrity status of the party involved? It will definitely be a yes and no answer. A yes because prior to this, in the past week, there were about four documented cases of police assault by road users, stories which also went viral like that if Ice Prince, so it possibly could have still been heated up even if it was not Ice Prince this time, though maybe not to the level witnessed online for which top celebrities like TuFace also had to lend their voices seeking the release of the Oleku crooner.

It is a no because after the last reported incidence of a policeman being assaulted by a road user, the Inspector General of Police has to wade with stern directives to prosecute those involved and also deter future occurrence of such events. So we want to believe that Ice Prince is only an unlucky scapegoat through which the police now seeks to show to the public that it means business.

From the last heard of the case, the musician has been sent to Ikoyi prison and is currently still detained there.

It is important to hear from Ice Prince his side of the story, to know what really transpired which led to his arrest. did he really assault the police officer or is he just being falsely accused.

Till then, the police should not just enforce the order to prosecute those who assault police officers, but also ensure that police officers act in the most professional, unbias and just way in the carrying out of their responsibilities.