Presenting the winners with their checks in Ibadan were Head Logistics and Distribution, Dangote Cement Plc, Michael Kehinde (left), Regional Sales Director, South-West, Dangote Cement Plc, Tunde Mabogunje, James Adepegba, National Sales Director, Dangote Cement, Mrs. Funmi Sanni, Shittu Ibitayo, and Zonal Director, National Lottery Regulatory Commission (NLRC), Fasunwom.

The first group of millionaires in Ibadan, Oyo State, were created as a result of the ongoing Dangote Cement “Bag of Goodies Season 3” national consumer promotion.

While many others won various prizes like television sets, freezers, rechargeable fans, 2KVA generators, and millions of airtime gifts, no fewer than three lucky Dangote Cement customers received one million naira cheques apiece.

In Lagos, the cement maker recently introduced the third season of its Bag of Goodies national consumer promotion, during which it revealed that 500 consumers would win prizes worth one million Naira apiece and another 100 would win prizes worth five million Naira within three months.

The winners, who are block moulders in Ibadan, characterized their prizes as highly surprise because they never thought the promo was real. They also noted that the crediting of their accounts was timely considering the current economic slump, which has had a severe influence on their business.

Dangote Cement’s National Sales Director, Mrs. Funmi Sanni, noted that the promotion was specifically scheduled for this time period to assist Dangote Cement’s clients and consumers during the difficult times caused on by the Covid-19 interruptions.

She said that Dangote Cement would award prizes totaling over N1 billion in the form of cash and home appliances, claiming that the promotion was in fact a goodie bag for Cement customers across the federation.

Mrs. Sanni said the promotion was meant to thank customers who have been the company’s pillar of support and to entice them for more business while celebrating the winners in Ibadan. “We create value through superior products, outstanding service, aggressive pricing, and unmatched consumer value proposition,” the company’s website states.

She remarked that this was evidence of the Company’s vision, which is to ensure the welfare of its stakeholders, of which she claimed Dangote Cement product consumers were a very crucial and significant part.

Shittu Ibitayo, Biliaminu Kehinde, and Adepegba Adekunle received checks for N1 million each after participating in the promotion. Sanni explained that 500 customers would win N1 million each, 100 customers would win N5 million each, and there would also be N32 million worth of additional prizes, such as television sets, standing fans, generators, and refrigerators.

She stated that “the promotion began on July 5th, and we want to urge Nigerians to continue doing business with us anytime the need for cement arises because we value and will continue to respect their patronage and loyalty.”

“We offer superior goods for any types of cement use,” the national sales director declared. “We are the leaders in the cement sector, setting the standard for others to follow. Everyone will have an equal opportunity to become millionaires thanks to the Dangote Bag of Goodies “spell and win campaign.”

In a statement of his own, Tunde Mabogunje, Regional Sales Director for Dangote Cement, stated that the Season 3 promotion will bring Dangote Cement consumers to a new level of wealth by creating 125 millionaires each month as over N1 billion is up for grabs.

He promised Dangote Cement’s South West consumers that they would get a fair deal because “we are determined to empower our clients financially in appreciation of their patronage and devotion to the Dangote Cement brand.”

The West Zonal Director of the National Lottery Regulatory Commission (NLRC), Fasunwomi Omotayo, also spoke at the ceremony and stated that his commission had examined every aspect of the promotion and approved it as being beneficial to cement consumers. He added that his presence at the event was intended to bolster the promotion’s legitimacy.