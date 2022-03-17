Ibadan Students Urged To Join Fight Against Corruption

Students of Ijokodo Secondary School, Ibadan, have been encouraged by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) to join hands with the Commission in eradicating corruption from the society.

The representative of the Public Enlightenment and Education Unit of Oyo State office of the Commission, Mrs. Abigeal Idowu, gave this charge during the delivery of an Integrity Lecture in the school.

Speaking with the aid of a translator to the students, some of whom had special needs, Mrs. Idowu explained the Commission’s mandates and the dangers of engaging in any act of corruption, and urged them to join the Anti-Corruption Club of their school.

She added that the youths are not just leaders of tomorrow but also leaders of the present day and therefore should endeavor to be persons of integrity.

The students were enjoined to shun all forms of corrupt practices and report any act of corruption observed around them, like exam malpractices, stealing, bullying, sexual harassment etc.

Responding to the lecture, some of the students who spoke through the translator, requested that the Commission should visit them more often, and also help them appeal to the government for more translators as this will help them to be more enlightened and well-grounded in their education.

About 80 students were mobilized as members of the Anti-Corruption Club at the event.