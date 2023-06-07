I would love to go back to my ex-husband – Caroline Danjuma

Osniff Daniel June 7, 2023 0
I would love to go back to my ex-husband – Caroline Danjuma

I would love to go back to my ex-husband – Caroline Danjuma

Nollywood actress, Caroline Danjuma says should, would not mind going back to her ex-husband during an interview with media personality, Innih Emah.

In 2016, Caroline and her ex-husband ended their 9 years union.

She said, “They were just some irreconcilable differences that if I was of this age and the experience I have now, I think I would have handled it better.

“He [Musa] would always be the love of my life. He is the father of my three children. He is the one I said, you know what? This man is worth being my husband. So, yes, he would always remain the love of my life and that would not change.

FG To Meet TUC At State House Today over fuel subsidy removal
Trending
FG To Meet TUC At State House Today over fuel subsidy removal

“I would love to marry again, whether it’s my ex-husband or a new amazing man that God sent, I would want to have a family. Yes, I would love to go back to him [my ex-husband] or if God says, this is the man you are going to marry. I just want peace of mind and happiness. As I get older, I just want someone that I can build with, and I can have peace of mind with. Peace of mind is more valuable than money.”

I would love to go back to my ex-husband – Caroline Danjuma

 

More

Osniff Daniel

See author's posts

Hot Gist

Share this post
Tags:

More Stories

Nigerian Celebrities

5 Nigerian Celebrities not afraid to try the growing Crotchet Trend

Esther Salami June 7, 2023 0
Soot in Rivers State

10 Years After, Soot Still Occupies The Air Of Rivers State

Odimegwu Onwumere June 7, 2023 0
Rachael Attard

The Amazing Power of Walking: Rachael Attard´s Story

Esther Salami June 6, 2023 0
Highest-Grossing Nigerian Movies

Top 10 Highest-Grossing Nigerian Movies Of All Time

Esther Salami June 6, 2023 0
Disabled Labourer

Idris Addulrahim- The Story of a Disabled Labourer

Sunday Onyemaechi Eze June 6, 2023 0
Iya Ojo being attacked

Iya Ojo: I am being attacked

Augustina John June 6, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

I would love to go back to my ex-husband – Caroline Danjuma

I would love to go back to my ex-husband – Caroline Danjuma

Osniff Daniel June 7, 2023 0

Abuja Fashion Week 2023: Where Style Meets Elegance

Esther Salami June 7, 2023 0
FIFA honours Victor Osimhen

FIFA honours Victor Osimhen following an outstanding season

Oladimeji Adeoye June 7, 2023 0
Ngolo Kante has agreed to join Al Lttihad

Chelsea Midfielder Ngolo Kante has agreed to join Al Lttihad

Oladimeji Adeoye June 7, 2023 0
Nigerian Celebrities

5 Nigerian Celebrities not afraid to try the growing Crotchet Trend

Esther Salami June 7, 2023 0