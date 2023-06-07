I would love to go back to my ex-husband – Caroline Danjuma

Nollywood actress, Caroline Danjuma says should, would not mind going back to her ex-husband during an interview with media personality, Innih Emah.

In 2016, Caroline and her ex-husband ended their 9 years union.

She said, “They were just some irreconcilable differences that if I was of this age and the experience I have now, I think I would have handled it better.

“He [Musa] would always be the love of my life. He is the father of my three children. He is the one I said, you know what? This man is worth being my husband. So, yes, he would always remain the love of my life and that would not change.

“I would love to marry again, whether it’s my ex-husband or a new amazing man that God sent, I would want to have a family. Yes, I would love to go back to him [my ex-husband] or if God says, this is the man you are going to marry. I just want peace of mind and happiness. As I get older, I just want someone that I can build with, and I can have peace of mind with. Peace of mind is more valuable than money.”

