"I won't Tolerate Working Against Each Other", Tinubu Warns Service Chiefs 

June 1, 2023
President Bola Tinubu has warned the service chiefs against “working at cross purposes and colliding with each other”. The president said all security agencies must be on the same page and operate with synergy.
He read the riot act during his first meeting with the nation’s security chiefs on Thursday. Tinubu said national security has to be coordinated, adding that he will not accept anything contrary.

Following the meeting, the National Security Adviser, Babagana Monguno, told State House reporters that the President had insisted on regular agency consultations.

In order to adapt to the demands of the modern world, the President also ordered the security services to create a plan to address the problem of crude oil theft.

Monguno said: “The President has revealed that in moving this country forward, he needs the security agencies to redouble their efforts. And he’s also pointed out that his own philosophy is one of contemporary security measures dealing with the requirements of the time.

“He has made it very clear that he will not accept a situation in which our fortunes keep declining. And his own trajectory is that national security has to be coordinated, there has to be wherever whatever it says whether it is a basket system, but there must be a clearing house.

“All agencies must work to achieve one single purpose. Working at cross purposes and colliding with each other is not something that he will condone. He has made it very, very clear that all the security agencies must comply with the demands of coordination, with the demands of frequent consultations and also timely reports which must be acted on.”

