It is the turn of Nigerians; Nigerian children, youths and everyone to take back their country”.

In an interview with ARISE TV, monitored by The News Chronicle, Presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the forthcoming 2023 general elections in Nigeria, Peter Obi, was on hand to tackle questions surrounding his candidacy and matters arising in the country.

When asked why he has been traveling around to countries like to Morocco and Egypt without consulting local stakeholders, he rebuffed the idea and said he actually consulted stakeholders, and is making these travels based on information from these stakeholders so that he could know how things work, and so that he doesn’t become president and start giving excuses.

He asked why Morocco with a population of 36 million people will have an export of $50 billion dollars, mostly from the manufacturing sector and a better port tonnage than Nigeria with 200 million population.

“This is the time to meet people that can help not when I get to office I start chasing them around”.

“I have the knowledge to pull Nigerians out of poverty. I am preparing a team, a competent one, like the one I had in Anambra. I want people who can think critically, not yes-men. People who can look me iin the eye and say Mr Pesident you are wrong

In a response to the comments made by dialogue chairman, Mahdi Shehu, who alleged that Peter Obi’s son was seen in a Biafran attire steeping on and degrading the Nigerian flag, and also insisting that Peter Obi supports Biafra agitation, Obi stated emphatically that it was not his son who was in the said picture as the event took place in Germany while his son has always been in the UK engrossed in his work.

“I have not been a supporter of agitations and as president I will address all forms of agitations in Nigeria, especially the issues that led to them and if any criminality remains in them they will be handled”, Obi said.

On the issue of his supporters being violent, he said that it is the work of his opponents who have paid people to infiltrate his support group and wreak havoc on his candidacy.

“I want to show people love even if they show me hatred. I want people to vote for me based on competency not on tribe.

It is the turn of Nigerians; Nigerian children, youths and everyone to take back their country”.