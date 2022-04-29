I won’t disappoint my constituents, Hon. Segelu vows

A top contender for the seat of Akinyele/Lagelu Federal Constituency of Oyo State under the umbrella of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Hon. Olayinka Segelu, has promised not to disappoint his people if they give him the opportunity to represent them in the Green Chamber of the National Assembly come 2023.

Segelu made the pledge after receiving his clearance certificate to contest as an aspirant for the House of Reps in the primary election scheduled to hold on May 12, 2022 by the Oyo State National Assembly Screening Committee of the PDP led by former Senate President, Senator Adolphus Wabara.

According to him, with his experience on legislative matters, the Akinyele/Lagelu will see a different style of representation that will bring about a total transformation of the constituency.

“I have formally gotten the go-ahead to participate in the House of Reps primary poll of our great party for Akinyele/Lagelu Federal Constituency, with the clearance certificate I received from the Screening committee headed by the erstwhile Senate President, Distinguished Senator Adolphus Ndaneweh Wabara.

“By the grace of Almighty God, with the support of His Excellency, Engr. Oluseyi Abiodun Makinde, FNSE, the Executive Governor of Oyo State and highly distinguished PDP Delegates of the 26 Wards of Akinyele/Lagelu, i shall emerge the candidate of the party to deliver clear winning for PDP at the general election and bring back the lost glory of our dear Constituency, Akinyele/Lagelu Federal Constituency.

“I am prepared to represent the interest of the good people of Akinyele/Lagelu Federal Constituency at the Green Chamber come 2023. I have what it takes to offer quality representation. I have seen it all in terms of how the legislature works to ensure better performance and greater efficiency in the discharge of my duties and responsibilities. I want to once again assure my people that I won’t disappoint them if given the mandate to be their representative in the lower chamber of the Federal Legislature.”

