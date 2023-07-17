I Won’t Celebrate My Birthday With the Current State of Nigeria; Says Peter Obi

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP, Peter Obi said he will not celebrate his birthday anniversary with the current state of Nigeria.

Obi stated this in a statement via his verified Twitter handle on Monday which was sighted by the News Chronicle.

The LP flagbearer said he will not accede to requests by his friends, party members and supporters to join him in celebrating his birthday.

Obi, however, appealed to those who may desire to celebrate him with gifts to look around them and extend the gesture to the people in need.

The former Anambra state governor said he has always maintained that the sacrifices for a better Nigeria must now start from everyone, the leaders and the well-placed, insisting that the state of the nation gives cause to pause and ponder.

Noting that there is far too much insecurity, violence, and bloodshed in the country,’ Obi said he would want to celebrate in a Nigeria that works for all and which Nigerians can be proud of, claiming it is the true celebration that will benefit all Nigerians.

Obi stated, ”Wednesday, 19th July 2023, marks my 62nd birthday. While I remain immensely grateful to God for His infinite mercies, I still maintain my decision of over 20 years that I will not celebrate my birthdays in today’s Nigeria, with the current deplorable state of the nation.

”However, some friends, members of the Labour Party, and the OBIdient Family and supporters have asked how they can join me in celebrating that day and even present some gifts.

”Let me humbly and respectfully appeal to all those who desire to celebrate me with any kind of gifts to look around them and extend such gifts to the people in need, especially in these difficult times.