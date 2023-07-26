I will visit you unannounced, Oborevwori tells Delta workers

Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, Tuesday, announced the approval of payment of N5 billion promotion arrears to workers in the State.

Oborevwori announced that they will distribute the payment in three tranches, beginning in August and concluding in October 2023.

He disclosed this while addressing workers during a visit to the Professor Chike Edozien Secretariat in Asaba, the State capital.

Oborevwori said the approval followed a demand made by the workers before the Governorship election in the State. He promised to pay it when he came into office.

The Governor said he has fulfilled his promise to the workers by approving payment of the promotion arrears and urged workers in the State to remain committed to their duties.

Oborevwori said: “As a promise keeper, I came here for two reasons; to see how you are doing in your workplaces and to bring the good news that we have approved the promotion arrears you have been demanding for all these years.”

“I have come here to notify you that I have approved it, because I am Governor for all of you and for all Deltans as I promised you with my M.O.R.E Agenda.

“We know the money is huge; its almost N5 billion, but I promised to pay you and I have signed the memo and approved it.

“You will be paid in three tranches from next month, August to October 2023. Continue to do more and work for the interest of this State. I thank you very much for your support and please don’t play with your work.

“I can come here anytime without informing the Head of Service. Today, I decided to inform him but the next time I am coming, I won’t notify you and I will just go into one of these offices to see what they are doing,” he said.

Earlier, the State Head of Service, Mr Reginald Bayoko, who conducted the Governor round the Secretariat, expressed appreciation to the Governor for approving the payment of the promotion arrears and for visiting the workers.

He pledged the unalloyed commitment of the State’s workforce to the actualisation of the Governor’s M.O.R.E Agenda.

The Governor’s visit threw the workers into frenzy mood, singing praises of the Governor for being the first Governor to visit workers in their Secretariat.

The Governor was accompanied on the visit by his Deputy, Sir Monday Onyeme and top government functionaries.