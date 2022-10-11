The Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar has called on everyone to come together to protect and nurture the girl child, whom he described as “Nigeria’s greatest asset.”

Atiku made the call on his Twitter handle to commemorate the International day of the girl child.

According to him, his plan for safety, education, and a level playing field will be critical in protecting the rights and the future of the girl child.

He said it is now time for everyone to unite as one and get it done.

“On International Day of the Girl Child, we must all come together to protect and nurture one of Nigeria’s greatest assets—our girl child,” Atiku said.

“My plan for safety, education, and a level playing field will be critical in protecting their rights and future.

“It is time we all unite for this cause. As One, we can get it done.”

The International Day of the Girl Child is celebrated annually on October 11.

The day was set aside by the United Nations General Assembly through the instrumentality of Resolution 66/170.

The day was adopted to recognise girls’ rights and the unique challenges girls face around the world.

The International Day of the Girl Child focuses attention on the need to address the challenges girls face and to promote girls’ empowerment and the fulfilment of their human rights.