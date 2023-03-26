It was jubilation galore yesterday as the Delta State Governor-Elect and Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori stormed the Ughelli Motor Park, Ughelli North Local Government Area of the State.

Oborevwori, on his way to his Osubi residence for the first time after he was declared the winner of the March 18th, 2023, Governorship Election, made a stop over at the Ughelli Motor Park and greeted the people who trooped out in their large numbers.

Osubi, his Community was thrown into a wild celebration as he arrived back home after the Governorship Election victory.

From the Osubi Airport where he was received in a carnival-like manner, the Governor-elect, accompanied by the Deputy Chief Whip of the Delta State House of Assembly, Hon Solomon Ighrakpata and host of others , walked all through with the sea of people down to his residence.

Addressing the people at the Osubi Civil Center, the Governor-elect, said that he was elated by the show of love, support and prayers for him by well meaning Deltans and promised not to disappoint the people.

He said that his victory at the just concluded Governorship Election in the State was to the glory of God as he appealed to all Deltans for their support.

He said that; “I want to sincerely thank our leaders, the youth, women, leaders and non Deltans. We give God the praise. Please, tomorrow Sunday in Church thank God for this victory because it is God that gave us this victory. God is not a man that lies and we know the light that shines in Government House will continue to shine. You have done very well and it is God that will pay you back”.

The Governor-Elect, who is also the National Deputy Chairman of the Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures of Nigeria added that; “I will not disappoint the people. I want to assure the youths that they will be part of my Government, we will work together, we will partner together. Delta State has done very well. I will consolidate on the legacies, dividends, projects that this present administration has done. No projects will be abandoned. I have promised Deltans that I will do MORE, there will be Meaningful Development, Opportunities for all our Youths, there will be Realistic Reforms and Enhanced Peace and Security. Together, we will have a peaceful State with your cooperation and the cooperation of all our youths, leaders, religious leaders, we will achieve the peace. I will listen to you MORE, we will do MORE and achieve MORE in the Government that is coming”.