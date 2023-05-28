“I will never call Tinubu My President” – Pastor Tunde Bakare 

The Global Citadel Community Church Pastor, Tunde Bakare has revealed reasons why he won’t by chance address President-elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu as his President, but will address him as the President of Nigeria.

In a Webinar session on Saturday, the former running mate to President Buhari said, the election that piloted in Ahmed Tinubu was fraudulent and substandard.

“Last Wednesday, I was at the Glass House where he (Buhari) has been restricted now because the main house is being renovated. I said I have done that for you. I want you to know that, because of the circumstances of your flying into power on the wings of integrity and incorruptibility, but you’re now passing onto someone who does not have that value.

At any public lecture anywhere, before this mess is cleared off, I will address Asiwaju (Tinubu) as a President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, but I will never call him my president.

I participated in the primary, and there were hundreds (of persons) who participated only by stepping down, so there is no shame in what we have done. We spoke truth to power.

I wasn’t there when they voted, I wasn’t there when they scored (me) zero, but we won that badge of zero and badge of honour.”

Reply to question on whether he will accept a ministerial appointment from Tinubu: