I will improve your standards of living, Oyebanji promises Ekiti people

“I will improve your standards of living”, Ekiti people have been assured of the implementation of more policies and programmes that will have direct impacts on their living standards.

Governor Biodun Oyebanji gave the assurance while speaking with journalists at the ongoing Induction programme organized for returning don newly elected Governors held at the Banquet hall, Presidential Villa in Abuja.

The Induction programme organized by the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) had in attendance two former chairmen of the Forum, Dr Kayode Fayemi and Dr Bukola Saraki, representatives of development partners, Diplomats, Captains of industries.

Governor Oyebanji said the programme was a platform for both present, past, incoming Governors and other participants to ruminate on the act of governance with a view to make life more bearable for the citizenry at the sub-national Level.

He noted that “it is just an avenue for those of us that are newly elected to learn the act of governance and to ensure that we have impacts in our various states. We are blessed by experience sharing of former governors, so we have learnt from their successes and from their mistakes also”.

Oyebanji stated further “also we are able to meet ourselves to network and to listen to development partners with respect to their expectations from us”.

He said public funds have been entrusted in the hands of state leaders and emphasized the need for them to utilize for the development of the various states.

Saying governance is about the people, Mr Oyebanji promised not to renege in his vision as encapsulated in his 6 points agenda.

“My take away from all these is that governance is about the people and Governors must initiate policies that will have direct impact on the lives of their citizens and my administration dwelt on this” he added.

Governor Oyebanji urged his colleagues in the Nigeria Governors Forum to support the incoming President, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu towards taking Nigeria to another level of progress.

President Muhammadu Buhari represented by his Chief of Staff, Ibrahim Gambari had earlier declared the programme opened on Monday.

