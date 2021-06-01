I Will Defeat All Nigeria’s Security Challenges, COAS Boasts As He Unveils Vision

26 views | Kenechukwu Ofomah | June 1, 2021
Awka – The new Chief of Army Staff, Major General Faruk Yahaya has vowed to command the Nigerian Army to win all land battles in defence of the territorial integrity of Nigeria.
The new COAS disclosed this on Monday when he met with principal staff officers and field commanders of the Nigerian Army at the Defence headquarters, Abuja.
The COAS used the opportunity to unveil his vision for the Nigerian Army, which he said was to achieve ‘a professional Nigerian Army ready to accomplish assigned missions within a joint environment in defense of Nigeria.’
Major General Yahaya’s appointment came on the heels of the death of former Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Ibrahim Attahiru, following a plane crash in Kaduna in May, 2021.
According to Yahaya, the late COAS was a big brother, a brilliant officer and a mentor.
“My appointment came at a time when the Nigerian Army lost its former COAS Lieutenant General Ibrahim Attahiru who died in a plane crash along 10 other officers. The late COAS was a big brother, a brilliant officer and a mentor as well as a guardian who has shown exemplary leadership in his brief stay in office. It is my desire to continue on the good foot prints of the deceased General,” he said.
The Army Boss said his vision is channeled towards defeating all security challenges presently confronting the Nigerian Nation in collaboration with sister services and other security agencies.
“My mission is to command the Army to win all land battles in defense of the territorial integrity of Nigeria, protect her national interests and accomplish assigned tasks in aid of civil authority among other responsibilities,” Yahaya noted.
The COAS pledged the unalloyed commitment and loyalty of the NA to the President Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces while assuring all officers and men of exemplary and professional leadership that would serve as a rallying point for all.
“The NA under my command will discharge its duties with diligence, commitment and loyalty to the President Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Nigeria, President Mohammadu Buhari’’ he promised.
Remember me