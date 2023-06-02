I was forced to sign presidential poll result in Kogi , PDP witness tells tribunal

Kunle Dada June 2, 2023 0

The first witness of the People Democratic Party on Thursday, Joe Agada, has alleged that BVAS devices were manipulated in the last presidential election and that he was forced to sign the results as the state collation officer in Kogi State.

Agada who is a retired captain stated this during his cross-examination at the Presidential Election Petition Court where the outcome of the February 25 election is being challenged.

The trained pharmacist, who was identified by the counsel for the Independent National Electoral Commission and the cross-examiner, Abdullahi Aliyu SAN as a past witness in 2019 for the petitioners – PDP and its candidate, Atiku Abubakar – informed the court that he had the opportunity of visiting some polling units in some Local Government Areas.

President Tinubu and early signs of ‘absentia’ presidency
Trending
President Tinubu and early signs of ‘absentia’ presidency

When asked by INEC’s counsel about a purported manipulation of ballot papers and whether it was done in his presence, he answered in the affirmative.

More so, he also alleged that he was present while the BVAS devices were manipulated.

Aliyu had asked, ” You were present while the BVAS devices were also manipulated?”

“Yes, in not less than 20 Polling Units I visited across 2 senatorial districts.”

He disclosed while affirming that he spent between 3 to 5 minutes in the affected areas.

Furthermore, Agada alleged that he was forced to sign the results at the state level by INEC’s officials.

He said he had to sign the forms because failure to do so, he would have been denied a copy to his party.

Kunle Dada

See author's posts

Hot Gist

Share this post
Tags: ,

More Stories

Nigerian Creative Industry Entrepreneurs

France Will Contribute €1.2 Million To Help Nigerian Creative Industry Entrepreneurs

Iken June 2, 2023 0

Oborevwori Praises Okowa’s Wife

Merit Ugolo June 2, 2023 0

Anambra Chief Tax Collector Resigns Amidst Speculations of Clash of Interest, Underperformance

Kenechukwu Ofomah June 1, 2023 0
presidential election tribunal

Kaduna State Governorship Tribunal Commences Sitting 

Kunle Dada June 1, 2023 0
Tinubu Warns Service Chiefs 

“I won’t Tolerate Working Against Each Other”, Tinubu Warns Service Chiefs 

Adekunle Taofeek June 1, 2023 0
Subsidy Removal

Subsidy Removal: Anambra CLOs Beg Oil Marketers to Revert to Old Price to End Citizens’ Sufferings

Kenechukwu Ofomah June 1, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Boy who struggled to eat or speak due to tumour receives transformational surgery in Senegal

Adams Peter June 2, 2023 0
Nuclear Technologies

African Countries Embarking on Nuclear Technologies Must Adopt the IAEA Approach Framework

Kestér Kenn Klomegâh June 2, 2023 0
300 Million Internet Connectivity Gap In Africa

300 Million Internet Connectivity Gap In Africa Slows Technological Growth

Kings Nwachukwu June 2, 2023 0
Nigerian Creative Industry Entrepreneurs

France Will Contribute €1.2 Million To Help Nigerian Creative Industry Entrepreneurs

Iken June 2, 2023 0
Denies Weakening The Naira

CBN Committed To Gradual Rate Convergence, Denies Weakening The Naira

Ken Ibenne June 2, 2023 0