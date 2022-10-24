The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, who had to suspend his campaign due to the floods ravaging parts of Nigeria has said that what Nigeria is going through in terms of flooding is more than what it seems to be from media presentations and the past experiences, like that of 2012. “This is far worse” he said. Having visited some flooded states in the country, like Anambra, Bayelsa and Benue, he was speaking from firsthand experience of what he saw.

He made this assertion in an interview with the ARISE TV monitored by TNC. Asked if these seeming humanitarian efforts on his part are not just campaign tactics, he said he has been doing this for a long time “In 2011 I met President Jonathan, told him I was going to Haiti due to the natural disaster they had, this is what I have been doing most part of my life, not because I am contesting for presidency”.

“I was the first governor ever in Nigeria to approach UN habitat office as regards urban renewal for Onitsha, Nnewi and Awka. Then what we were told was that federal government could not fund such project except through loan”.

He was questioned about all candidates saying the same thing about infrastructure, security, economy and so on. It appears that the main issue should be how do we do it? Even the outgoing UK Prime Minister Liz Truss resigned after weeks because she saw she cannot do it. So how do you intend to bring about the almost textbook-like issues troubling Nigeria?

“We have to look at the antecedents of those running for the office, what have they done before, can they be trusted. And don’t forget, the former Prime Minister Boris Johnson has a Turkish decent, Sunak who is also gunning for the seat is of Indian decent; no one asks about their ethnicity but about who can do the job”.

On the conduct of his supporters popularly known as ‘Obidients’ he said that there has been a lot of infiltration in the camp and so most of those who insult people are not really Obi supporters. He asked of the logicality in judging his person based on the conducts of his supporters.