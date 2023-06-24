I was celibate until my wedding night – Real Warri Pikin 

Famous Comedian Anita Alaire Afoke Asuoha, popularly known as Real Warri Pikin, has claimed that she practised celibacy until her wedding night after her then University boyfriend broke up with her

The mother of three who recently had a dream wedding said the heartbreak made her give her life to Christ and cowed that no man will see her nakedness again until after marriage.

In a chat with media personality, Chude Jideonwo, Warri Pikin said:

She said, “E get one boy wey break my heart [during my university days], I come give my life to Christ. I said, you know what? I’m not doing men anymore. I will serve God.

“I started serving God and going to church, praying on campus. I stopped going to parties. And I became celibate. I vowed that no man will see my nakedness again till my wedding night.”

