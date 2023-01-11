Duke of Sussex Prince Harry has launched a series of incendiary accusations against members of his family in his new memoir titled “Spare.”

The autobiography, was released on January 10, 2023, though many details of its contents were leaked a week prior to the official release date. It features a litany of rebukes, criticisms, and grievances from Harry’s time as a senior member of the royal family and details of his highly publicized split from the clan in 2020.

While the 38-year-old royal’s book has been promoted in a series of televised interviews, Kensington Palace and Buckingham Palace have not commented on the allegations in the book.

Excerpts from the book read:

Prince Harry has said he believes he was only bred to offer spare parts for his brother in case the UK’s apparent heir ever needed new organs.

“Two years older than me, Willy was the Heir, whereas I was the Spare,” the exiled prince wrote in explaining the title of his memoir, “Spare,” which was officially released Tuesday, January 10.

“I was the shadow, the support, the Plan B.” “I was brought into the world in case something happened to Willy,” he wrote of his 40-year-old brother and current heir to the throne, William.

He said he understood his role was to be a “diversion” and “distraction” from his brother—or to provide, “if necessary, a spare part” to him.

“Kidney, perhaps. Blood transfusion. “A speck of bone marrow,” he added in detail.

He also said his dad, now King Charles III, could never be on a plane with his elder son, William, “because there must be no chance of the first and second in line to the throne being wiped out.”

“But no one gave a damn with whom I traveled; the Spare could always be spared,” Harry claimed.

“This was all made explicitly clear to me from the start of life’s journey and regularly reinforced thereafter,” he claimed.

Harry complained that the heir and spare clarification “wasn’t merely how the press referred to us,” but was also “the shorthand used by” his royal family, including “Mummy,” the late Princess Diana, “and even Granny,” the since-deceased Queen Elizabeth II.

Harry says he was 20 when he was first told that his dad had greeted his birth by quipping, “Wonderful! “Now that you’ve given me an heir and a spare, my work is done.”

“A joke. Presumably,” Harry wrote, claiming that “minutes after delivering this bit of comedy, his dad went off to meet with his girlfriend, Camilla, now Queen Consort.”

Despite naming his memoir “Spare,” Harry maintains that he was initially indifferent about not being the main center of focus as Williams was.

“I took no offense; I felt nothing about it, any of it,” he wrote, initially acknowledging his incredibly privileged life.

“Every boy and girl, at least once, imagine themselves as a prince or a princess.” “Therefore, spare or no spare, it wasn’t half bad to actually be one,” he conceded.