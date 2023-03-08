Barcelona head coach, Xavi Hernandez has said he wants to remain in the club for the rest of his life.

In a press conference yesterday, the former midfielder averred that it could be challenging being the club’s coach but he’s willing to stay.

He said:

“Some of the worst days of my life came when I was a Barça coach.”

“It’s very hard when they tell you that you’re not good or that you have no personality. Sometimes you don’t hear the criticism and you get a call from a friend telling you that they are killing you in the media.”

“I would stay at Barça for the rest of my life. It’s my home. I depend on results. I am constantly criticised. It’s hard, I have a family and young children. There are many moments when it doesn’t pay to be a Barça coach. And even more so if you’re a culé like me.”

“As for my renewal, I don’t want money, I don’t care about the years of my contract. I want results. I want to win. I care a lot about Barça and I want it to succeed.”

“I’m constantly watching matches. I watch our games three or four times. It’s something I enjoy. I’m constantly watching matches. I’m sick of football… I really like football.”

“We want to have the ball. But football is not a theatrical play, there is another team playing against you. Madrid did well, they had the ball. How do you take the ball away from Modric or Kroos? Like why do they say I was against Barça DNA? I would never betray my style.”

