I want to make a habit of watching our local league, but…. – Senator Shehu Sani

Former Senator of Kaduna state and human right activist Senator Shehu Sani has disclosed his intention to start going to watch Nigeria Premier League games, but his set back he said has been the endless insecurity.

Senator Shehu Sani said, he has been a fan of the local league since the early 80s and 90s but as things stands now the insecurity level of the stadiums is deplorable.

On his Twitter account he asserted that:

“I wanted to develop a habit of visiting our stadiums to watch our local league matches,as we used to do in the 80s and 90s.The problem is that to enter the stadium and to come out one has to settle thugs.And one is also advised to remove all valuables in the car while setting it.”

