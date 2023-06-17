Path The News Chronicle » Gist » I want to make a habit of watching our local league, but…. – Senator Shehu Sani

I want to make a habit of watching our local league, but…. – Senator Shehu Sani

Oladimeji Adeoye June 17, 2023 0
Shehu Sani lampoons Osinbajo

Former Senator of Kaduna state and human right activist Senator Shehu Sani has disclosed his intention to start going to watch Nigeria Premier League games, but his set back he said has been the endless insecurity.

Senator Shehu Sani said, he has been a fan of the local league since the early 80s and 90s but as things stands now the insecurity level of the stadiums is deplorable.

On his Twitter account he asserted that:

“I wanted to develop a habit of visiting our stadiums to watch our local league matches,as we used to do in the 80s and 90s.The problem is that to enter the stadium and to come out one has to settle thugs.And one is also advised to remove all valuables in the car while setting it.”

Hot Gist

Share this post
Tags:

More Stories

Mompha's reaction  to Bawa's suspension

See Mompha’s reaction  to Bawa’s suspension as EFCC chairman

Augustina John June 15, 2023 0

I’m not in contest with anyone, just showing my skills – Chef Dammy

Osniff Daniel June 14, 2023 0
Davido daughter bullied

My daughter, nephew, niece got bullied in school because of me – Davido

Osniff Daniel June 14, 2023 0
Davido's revelation over the death of his son

Davido’s revelation over the death of his son

Augustina John June 13, 2023 0
Hilda Baci

Guinness World Record Confirms Nigerian Chef, Hilda Baci, as new record holder of cooking marathon 

Osniff Daniel June 13, 2023 0
Wizkid, Dbanj and others were recording in my dad's studio - Davido

Wizkid, Dbanj and others were recording in my dad’s studio – Davido

Osniff Daniel June 12, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

How Mobile Money is Empowering Nigerians and Boosting Economic Growth

Doris Israel Ijeoma June 18, 2023 0
Fusion Of Fact

One Day The Tortoise Will Outrun The Hare: Part 3

Ndaba Sibanda June 18, 2023 0

Kaduna Lawmaker dies few days after inauguration

Kunle Dada June 18, 2023 0
Sunday Synopsis

Imitating Jesus’ Compassion 

Justine John Dyikuk June 18, 2023 0

Bulkachuwa on Judicial interference comment, says Senate President interrupted him

Kunle Dada June 18, 2023 0