SAYS; UZODIMMA WAS MADE GOVERNOR BY THOSE WHO DID NOT VOTE IN IMO, HENCE, HIS DECISION TO DESTROY IMO AND KILL HER BRIGHTEST CITIZENS

The spokesperson of the Coalition of United Political Parties and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party for Ideato Federal Constituency, Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere has laid bare strong evidences linking Governor Uzodimma and his Special Adviser on Special Duties, Mr. Chinasa Nwaneri with the terrorist attack on his house in Akokwa, Ideato North LGA.

The political activist and outspoken pro-democratic leader spoke during a world Press Conference marking the end of a 18 days Mourning period for his beloved uncle, Daniel Iroabanafo Ikeagwuonu and two other people who lost their lives to the terrorist attack on his house. He also gave some insight into how he survived the attack and exonerated militia affiliated to the Indigenous People of Biafra over the attack, pointedly accusing Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State of been behind the attack.

Ikenga, also accused members of his Party’s National Working Committee and its presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar of abandoning him when it mattered most, but praised the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi, former Senator President, Bukola Saraki, governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, former governor of Imo State, Emeka Ihedioha and other well meaning Nigerians for their solidarity with him over the regrettable incident.

He urged the Inspector-General of Police, the National Security Adviser, the Director-general of the SSS and other security agencies to ensure that they fish out all those behind the attacks and bring them to justice. He also reiterated his call for Mr. Chinasa Nwaneri to be brought to book over his role in the attack.