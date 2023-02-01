For spending a greater part of his life battling fire accidents and reducing the misery of untold number of people, President Muhammadu Buhari is celebrating Elder (Prince) Ajose Adedayo Aderemi, JP, who turns 70 February 2, 2023.

Till he retired as Director of Fire Service, Lagos State, Elder Ajose was committed to his calling as a firefighter, building himself professionally and academically, and bringing succor to many.

The President salutes Elder Ajose for charting a course of service to the public after obtaining a B.SC (Hons) in Business Administration from the University of Lagos, following it up with certificates in Fire Basic Training, Advance Certificate Fire Academy Federal Fire Service, Certificate in Fire Prevention and Handling Emergency in Moreton in Marsh, United Kingdom, International Fire Exchange in Chicago Illinois Fire Academy, US, New Jersey Fire Academy. US, among many others, and using the skills garnered to serve country and humanity.

President Buhari salutes the dint of hard work that saw Elder Ajose rising to Director Fire Service, Lagos State, from 2008 to 2012, winning many accolades including; The Best Fire Service in Nigeria awarded by National Emergency Management Agency ( NEMA) in 2009, The Best Response Director of Lagos State Government 2012, Fellow Fire Protection Association of Nigeria, Vice President Nigerian Fire Service Directors 2008, 2011, and Kwame Nkrumah Servant Leadership of Credence, 2018

President Buhari commends the deft way the celebrant has combined public service with commitment to serving God, rising to the position of an Elder.

He wishes Elder Ajose and his family peace, good health, and gladness, devoid of any form of conflagration.