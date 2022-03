We were asked, amidst this shrinking and expanding world,

of our staple; it is bread.

A noun leavened with metaphors that it chokes imagination

thus becoming a phenomenon. Paris calls it Pain.

It has followed the harvest of civilization

it is what it is if you just say the name

like man to the floor it answers to all flour

Until I piped into the complex stories of tea

where I saw the staple is us

We who are most complex

are yet simply the one

