The Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi says he is committed to a high gender balance and the broad inclusion of women and youths in “my administration.”

Obi stated this on his official Twitter handle on Tuesday while congratulating the duo of Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala and Aminu Mohammed on today’s conferment of Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger (GCON) on them by President Muhammadu Buhari.

GCON is the nation’s second highest national honour after GCFR, which is the exclusive reserve of presidents.

Okonjo-Iweala is the Director General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO) while Mohammed is the United Nations (UN) Deputy Secretary General.

According to Obi, the status of Nigerian women has been further underscored with the recognition.

The LP presidential candidate added that such recognition is a testament to the contributions, service, and roles in nation-building by the duo.

“Today, the status of Nigerian women has been further accentuated with the recognition and bestowing on @NOIweala and @AminaJMohammed the very high national honours of GCON. Such recognition attests to their respective contribution, service, and role in nation-building,” Obi wrote.

“I salute both of them. I remain committed to a high gender balance and the broad inclusion of women and youths in my administration.”