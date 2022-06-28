I Never Mocked Obi, Anambra Gov Soludo Denies

Governor Chukwuma Soludo on Monday, described as totally false and unfounded, a statement credited to him, where he was alleged to have mocked Labour Party Presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi and his party.

Soludo was said to have been addressing All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA members at the Governor’s Lodge Amawbia over the weekend, where he was alleged to have said that those who joined the Labour Party (LP) like its presidential candidate, Peter Obi, will just labour in vain in 2023.

Some notable politicians in the State, including the former National chairman of APGA, Chief Victor Umeh, a former member that represented Orumba South State Constituency, Hon Nicky Ugochukwu, among others had left the party to LP to realize his senatorial ambition.

Soludo was alleged to have made reference to the recent defections from APGA to the Labour Party (LP), adding, APGA remained the most formidable party in the State.

The Governor was quoted as saying that a party without a councilor has nothing to offer.

“It is sad that the people that left had to leave.

“Why would one leave a party he had laboured to build?

“It is not good to labour in vain.

“However, they are not contesting elections.

“The election in Anambra is between APGA and other political parties. APGA remains the third in Nigeria as the country inches closer to the 2023 general elections.

“Elections are not done on WhatsApp or the Internet.

“You have to be on ground. APGA is on ground here and everywhere.

“How can a party that does not have a councillor want to compete with us?

“We are strong and we are growing stronger, stand a real chance in Abia, we will compete in all places vigorously.

“We shall campaign when it starts, and by the time we enter January next year, we will know those that are still contesting.

“Our victory will be resounding this time, but we will not take anything for granted, Anambra people will see,” Soludo was quoted as saying.

But in a reaction today while speaking with TNC correspondent in Awka, Governor Soludo through his Chief Press Secretary, Christian Aburime, said the statement was a total misrepresentation by an overzealous reporter who was not among the journalists present when Governor Soludo spoke extempore at the meeting.

He described the statement as an attempt by some misguided elements to cause disaffection between the Labour Party Presidential candidate, Peter Obi and his party leadership.

“The statement allegedly credited to Governor Chukwuma Charles Soludo, where he mocked LP Presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi, is totally false and unfounded.

“Our checks reveal the statement was a total misrepresentation by an overzealous reporter who was not among the journalists present when Governor Soludo spoke extempore during his interaction with some audience after his 100 days in office media broadcast.

“The above statement could best be described as an attempt by some misguided elements to cause disaffection between the Labour Party Presidential candidate, His Excellency, Peter Obi and the party leadership.

“We therefore wish to caution those wishing to cause mischief by publishing false and misleading stories to desist from doing so.

“The public should please disregard the entire statement as it never emanated from Governor Soludo,” the press statement noted.