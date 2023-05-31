I need a good Pad Bobrisky says

Suggest a good sanitary pad for me so that my period won’t mess me up – Bobrisky.

Nigeria transgender Okuneye Idris Olanrewaju, popularly known as Bobrisky has called on her fellow women to help suggest the best Sanitary pad she can use for a birthday party she will be attending in two days.

In a post, the 31-year-old made on her Instagram page reads:

“I am going to a party next tomorrow girls pls introduce a very good sanitary pad for me so my period won’t mess me up.”

However, the Nigerian transgender Bobrisky claimed to experience menstrual cramps in a video where only her voice spoke.

